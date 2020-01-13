Triad Investment Management Sells 322,249 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Triad Investment Management reduced its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,249 shares during the period. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH makes up 2.0% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 82,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.54 on Monday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

