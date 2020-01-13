Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Update

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 335,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 19.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 488,047 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMQ shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.36 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

