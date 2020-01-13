Tripio (TRIO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.22 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.