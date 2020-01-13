TrueChain (TRUE) Tops One Day Volume of $10.18 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002904 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.22 or 0.05891183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00118984 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

