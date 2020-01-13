TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,129.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $152,129.00 and $24,804.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

