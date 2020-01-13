Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Truegame has a total market cap of $180,754.00 and $20,957.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.