TrueUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $147.36 million and $633.23 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.02372501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00182231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00121290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 147,279,753 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, Crex24, HitBTC, Koinex, CoinTiger, Cryptopia, HBUS, Zebpay, Bittrex, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, Kuna, Upbit, Kyber Network and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

