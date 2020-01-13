Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 140.0% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.0% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,894.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,806.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,818.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

