Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 695 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.38. The stock had a trading volume of 195,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average is $221.81. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

