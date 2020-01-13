Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 330,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

