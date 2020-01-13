Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 342.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 20.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

FTV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. 47,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,840. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.