Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $19.90 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.91. The company has a market cap of $1,242.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

