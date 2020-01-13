Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $3.25 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 14.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in Pfizer by 390.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 20.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. 833,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,003,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

