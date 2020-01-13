Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.10 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

