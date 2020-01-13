Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after buying an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,097,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

CTSH traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.19. 150,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,638. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

