Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $39.38. 507,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,754,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

