Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $1.68 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,410,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

