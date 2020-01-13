TrustNote (TTT) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. TrustNote has a total market capitalization of $5,067.00 and $12.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustNote has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.02339910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrustNote Coin Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin. TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org.

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

