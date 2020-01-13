TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0231

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. TTC has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $55,333.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TTC has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.90 or 0.05790858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00118340 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 844,903,400 coins and its circulating supply is 387,878,244 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

