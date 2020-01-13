Tufin Software Technologies Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TUFN. DA Davidson began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

TUFN stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 262,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

