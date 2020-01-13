TurtleNetwork (TN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,059.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $351,487.00 and $1,059.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025194 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000637 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001277 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

