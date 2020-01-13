Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $144.62 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $260.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

