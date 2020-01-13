Tuttle Tactical Management Has $25.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 350.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,145 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 9.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $25,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $325.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.23 and a 200 day moving average of $302.66. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $256.41 and a twelve month high of $327.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

