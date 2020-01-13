Tuttle Tactical Management Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tuttle Tactical Management lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 1.3% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $248.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $147.38 and a 1 year high of $250.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.18.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

