Tuttle Tactical Management Has $42.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 16.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.26% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,471,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,782,000 after buying an additional 7,012,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,995 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,958,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 385,500 shares during the period. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,102,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $138.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

