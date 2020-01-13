Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 217.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 469.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

