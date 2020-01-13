Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.27 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,570,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $597,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,662 shares of company stock worth $6,278,310 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

ADPT opened at $29.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.