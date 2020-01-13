Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,802,700. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $299.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $245.90 and a 12 month high of $331.20. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

