Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Twitter's score:

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,420,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,796,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,668. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

