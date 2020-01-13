Ubcoin Market (UBC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Ubcoin Market has a total market cap of $485,200.00 and approximately $7,466.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubcoin Market has traded 105.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ubcoin Market token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00320296 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011738 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012400 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market (UBC) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubcoin Market should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubcoin Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

