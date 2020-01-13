Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha and LBank. Ubex has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $936,203.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.05898760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Fatbtc, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

