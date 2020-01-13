Ubiq Market Capitalization Achieves $3.30 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $5,110.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

