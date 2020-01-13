UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce sales of $296.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.50 million and the lowest is $283.35 million. UDR posted sales of $264.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. UDR has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

