UGAS Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $548,687.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.90 or 0.05790858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00118340 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

