Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Tops $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $170,572.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

