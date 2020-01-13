Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $93,150.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Ultra has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $93,150.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,164.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.40 or 0.03357722 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004449 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00597224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,844,023 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.