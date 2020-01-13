UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of UMH opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.63. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

