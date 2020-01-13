UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $351,867.00 and approximately $14,540.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

