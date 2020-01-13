UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.12 Per Share

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $8.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.11. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

UNF opened at $207.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $134.16 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.