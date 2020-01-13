Unify (UNIFY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,913.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Unify has a total market cap of $94,832.00 and $2,913.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unify has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00616121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009841 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

