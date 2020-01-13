Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $184.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $40.20.

In other news, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

