Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.