United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,728. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.