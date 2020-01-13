United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UTX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.14. 158,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,472. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

