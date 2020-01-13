UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.45.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $295.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.94. The stock has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock worth $8,232,680. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $98,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 32,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

