Universa Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $1,709.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.02006992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Cobinhood and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

