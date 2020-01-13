UnlimitedIP Price Reaches $0.0065 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, OTCBTC and HADAX. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $220,354.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

