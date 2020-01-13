Unobtanium (UNO) Achieves Market Cap of $10.15 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $50.36 or 0.00592031 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $473.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.03312058 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000494 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,550 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

