Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $757,111.00

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDAX and IDEX. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $757,111.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.87 or 0.05865166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00025816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119047 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, IDAX, CoinExchange, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.