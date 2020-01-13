Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URBN. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.